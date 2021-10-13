Jason Segel To Star In New Apple TV+ Comedy Series ‘Shrinking’

Apple TV+ today announced a series order for “Shrinking,” a 10-episode comedy series that will star Jason Segel, who also serves as writer and executive producer alongside Emmy Award winners Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein. The news was announced on the heels of the season two finale of Apple’s Emmy, SAG, Critics Choice and WGA Award-winning global hit phenomenon “Ted Lasso.”
“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.
The new series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence is under an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Segel, Lawrence and Goldstein all serve as writers and executive producers, Jeff Ingold is an executive producer, and Liza Katzer is a co-executive producer.
“Shrinking” marks the second Apple Original starring Segel, who is next set to star in Apple Original Films’ highly anticipated “The Sky is Everywhere,” based on the best-selling YA Novel of the same name. It also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside “Ted Lasso” and the recently announced series order for “Bad Monkey.” Goldstein currently stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on “Ted Lasso,” which recently broke records as the most-nominated freshman comedy in Emmy history, and landed a total of seven Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein and Outstanding Comedy Series.