How James Cameron Got A New Schwarzenegger For ‘Terminator 2’

For James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger, the prospect of a second Terminator film came as a bit of a surprise, because the original wasn’t exactly a blockbuster. But once they knew an appetite existed for more Terminator, there was a lot of work to do. For writer/director Cameron, a lot of that work revolved around the role Schwarzenegger would play in the sequel. He knew that Schwarzenegger’s role would have to be expanded, which required him to be a much different kind of actor than he was the first time around. At the time the movie was released, Cameron told us he had a lot of faith in Schwarzenegger’s ability to make that leap in Terminator 2: Judgment Day. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
