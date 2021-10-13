Heather Locklear’s Return To TV Came With Some Life Lessons Attached

It’s been a while since we’ve seen new work from Heather Locklear on a screen — her last TV appearance was a role on Tyler Perry’sToo Close to Home in 2017. Now, she’s returned as author Kristine Carlson in the Lifetime biopic Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story. Carlson, along with her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson, co-authored a number of Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff self-help books, but then she found her life upended by Richard’s sudden and unexpected death. In making the film about how Kristine Carlson coped with the grief and life without her partner, Locklear says she learned a lot about how to live her own life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Heather Locklear)
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story airs this Saturday night at 8/7c on Lifetime.