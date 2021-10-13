‘Dopesick’ Team Found The Series’s Subject Matter Serious … And Seriously Engrossing

Dopesick may be airing in October, but it’s not a Halloween series. That doesn’t mean it’s not scary, though — and the scariest thing about it is that it’s based in truth. The miniseries was based on journalist Beth Macy’s 2018 non-fiction book about America’s trouble with opioid addiction, and though the show’s been dramatized, there are plenty of harrowing real-life cases that went into the show’s storyline. It’s a story that producer Danny Strong was passionate about telling, and the actors he recruited for the series became equally passionate as they learned more about the problem and the people upon whom the story is based. Strong, Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, and John Hoogenakker all spoke about how personal this project became for them as they shot it. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Hoogenakker, Rosario Dawson, Danny Strong & Michael Keaton)