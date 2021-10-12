How Ivan Reitman Knew His Son Was The Right Man For A ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel

After Ivan Reitman arrived in Hollywood, he did big business working on films that starred Saturday Night Live cast members: National Lampoon’s Animal House with John Belushi, and Meatballs and Stripes with Bill Murray. Those SNL connections served him especially well when Dan Aykroyd — who he’d first met in Toronto — had a super idea for a supernatural movie. Ghostbusters wound up becoming the biggest box-office hit of 1984, beating out classics like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Footloose, and Beverly Hills Cop. Now, he’s producing Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a next-generation sequel that takes place 30 years after the events of the original films. It’s also, quite literally, a next-generation film, since Reitman’s son Jason co-wrote the screenplay and directed it. Speaking at New York Comic Con, Ivan Reitman talked about how his son approached him with the idea for Afterlife. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ivan Reitman)