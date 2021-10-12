Dick Wolf’s ‘FBI’: Same Night, Same Network, Similar Titles, But Different Shows

If producer Dick Wolf is looking for a nickname, we’d suggest “The All-Nighter.” After all, his shows fill up the entire Tuesday night schedule on CBS (the FBI shows), Wednesday nights on NBC (the Chicago shows), and soon, again, Thursday nights on NBC (the Law & Order shows). But even though he’s known for creating these franchises within linked universes, he’s also very conscious about making sure the shows don’t repeat each other. When it comes to his Tuesday night CBS lineup of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International, he says he’s deliberately given each of the shows distinct differences that make them all unique (Click on the media bar below to hear Dick Wolf)