‘Chucky’ Brings Back The Movies’ Creator, And Jennifer Tilly Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way

From its humble beginnings in 1988 with Child’s Play, the Chucky franchise has become a sprawling endeavor, with eight films, comic books, video games, and now a television series. The driving force behind the new show, Chucky, is none other than Don Mancini, who created the series and has written all but one of the films. Jennifer Tilly, who joined the series with the fourth film, Bride of Chucky, has returned for the new show, And even though the show builds on an existing franchise, Tilly told us that Mancini’s done a great job of appealing to new fans, as well as the old ones. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jennifer Tilly)