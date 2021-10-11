Vanessa Lachey Was Far & Away The Best Fit For ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’

With any new TV series, casting is crucial. The wrong actor in a key role can sink a show as surely as a horrible script would. So when executive producer Christopher Silber was looking to find a strong woman to play the lead role in his new series, NCIS: Hawai’i, he did a pretty standard Hollywood casting call, looking at numerous auditions. What he didn’t expect was that one woman would stand out so clearly above the rest, but Silber says that’s exactly what happened when they auditioned Vanessa Lachey. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Silber)