‘Halloween’ Director: Jamie Lee Curtis Has Added Immensely To Her Character

The fate of the Halloween franchise is currently in the hands of David Gordon Green. He co-wrote and directed the franchise’s comeback film in 2018, he’s done the same for the new Halloween Kills, and he’ll repeat the feat with next year’s apparent finale, Halloween Ends. With 2018’s Halloween, one of the biggest decisions Green made was to bring Jamie Lee Curtis back into the franchise after a 16-year break. Starring as Laurie Strode in that movie and the new one, Curtis brings the films back to Halloween’s roots, since she starred in the original 1978 movie. Green told us that when they brought Curtis into the project, they essentially made Curtis an equal partner when it came to writing her character. (Click on the media bar below to hear David Gordon Green)