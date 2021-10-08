Melissa Benoist Finding It Hard To Put The ‘Supergirl’ Cape Away

After six seasons, Melissa Benoist’s time on Supergirl is coming to an end, with the show’s finale scheduled to air next month. More than any other project she’s done, Supergirl has been a career-defining role, and Benoist is going to find it difficult to say goodbye. Speaking at a New York Comic Con panel, shortly after production wrapped, Benoist said there are a lot of things she’ll miss about an experience that exceeded all of her expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Benoist)