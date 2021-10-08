Dirk Benedict & The ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Starbuck That Wouldn’t Fly Today

When the Battlestar Galactica TV series was rebooted in 2004, some fans were up in arms about the Starbuck character being recast as a woman. The truth, however, is that the character needed the revamp. Sure, fans loved Dirk Benedict as the original Starbuck in the 1978 series, but if another man had tried to recreate the role in Benedict’s shadow, there likely would have been problems. After all, as Benedict himself noted at a fan event, he nearly got himself fired for giving the character attributes that would have had 21st century feminists on the warpath. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dirk Benedict)