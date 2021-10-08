Daniel Craig’s Bond Swan Song Draws Out A Lot Of Emotions

The Sean Connery era in the James Bond film franchise officially lasted nine years, and Roger Moore’s for 12. But Daniel Craig’s tenure has lasted for 15 years, making him the longest-lasting Bond ever, in terms of time. Craig’s long and distinguished run comes to an end with No Time to Die, the fifth 007 film he’s made. After living with the character for a decade and a half, how is Craig feeling about his farewell? He described his emotions to us. (Click on the media bar below to hear Daniel Craig)