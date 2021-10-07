Vera Farmiga Understands She’ll Be The Second-Best Olivia Soprano

During the original run of The Sopranos, Nancy Marchand earned two Emmy Award nominations for playing Tony Soprano’s mother, Olivia, before her untimely death following the show’s second season. In the new prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, Olivia is alive and well, and she’s being played by Oscar and Emmy nominee Vera Farmiga. As much as her work has been heralded, Farmiga told us she couldn’t even imagine playing the role of Olivia any better than Marchand did, but she certainly tried her best. (Click on the media bar below to hear Vera Farmiga)