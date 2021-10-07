Steve Carell To Star In Limited FX Series ‘The Patient’
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, the creative duo behind FX’s acclaimed drama The Americans, are back with their next project for FX, the half-hour limited series The Patient, starring Steve Carell, it was announced today by Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment.
Fields and Weisberg are Executive Producers and will write The Patient, and Carell will serve as an executive producer along with Caroline Moore and Victor Hsu. The 10-episode limited series will be produced by FX Productions.
A psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (The Americans); a psychotherapist finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity.
Steve Carell will play “Alexander Strauss,” a psychiatrist who has recently lost his wife. Behind his cerebral, sensitive exterior, he has yet to plumb the depths of his own pain and loss.
“We are excited that Joe and Joel are back with their next series for FX after the great experience of working with them on six amazing seasons of The Americans,” said Schrier. “Their creative instincts and mastery of plot and character are on display again with The Patient, which will showcase Steve Carell’s remarkable talents as an actor, producer and creative collaborator.”
The Americans, FX’s critically acclaimed and award-winning drama series, was created by Joe Weisberg, who served as executive producer along with his co-showrunner Joel Fields. The series ran for six seasons on FX and received 18 Emmy Award nominations and won four Emmys. The series was named an AFI TV Program of the Year five times, received two Peabody Awards, the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, and Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Drama as well as Program of the Year.
Steve Carell is an award-winning actor, writer, producer and director, having won three SAG Awards, a WGA Award and a Golden Globe, as well as being nominated for 11 Emmy Awards, an Academy Award and a BAFTA. He currently stars in The Morning Show and season two of his comedy Space Force launches next year. His next feature film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, will be released next summer.