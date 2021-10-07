How Madonna Got Into Her Groove As ‘Evita’s’ Eva Peron

When Madonna first crossed over from music into movies, a lot of critics — and even some of her fans — wrote off her early efforts. Her film with then-husband Sean Penn, Shanghai Surprise, was D.O.A., and Who’s That Girl resulted in some scathing reviews for the singer. Writing in the Boston Globe, reviewer Jay Carr noted, “She’s not an actress. She doesn’t know how to play anyone who’s not Madonna.” But she was motivated to improve, and by the time she shot 1996’s Evita, she was an entirely different performer in front of the camera. Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote the original musical, recently told Variety that Madonna was Eva Peron: “To this day, I don’t think anybody else could have done it better,” he said. And Madonna even won the Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) award at the Golden Globes for her performance. Madonna famously went all-out in her pursuit of the role, having to convince director Alan Parker she was right for the film, and she told us that, with all of the research she did, she felt like she developed a certain connection with Peron. (Click on the media bar below to hear Madonna)