Going Dark In The O.C.: Second Season Of ‘L&O: Organized Crime’ Is Getting Gritty

Last season, because the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the show’s shooting schedule, viewers essentially got an appetizer serving of Law & Order: Organized Crime, an eight-episode teaser of what was to come. Now that the show’s got a full second season order, the show’s ready to delve even deeper into the seedy, dangerous world of New York’s gangs and mobs. Ainsley Seiger, who plays Organized Crime Control Bureau task force member Jet Slootmaekers on the show, told us the new season already feels different and darker than the first.(Click on the media bar below to hear Ainsley Seiger)