Five Years Later, ‘Castle’ Is Still Meaningful For Nathan Fillion

Having built up his fan base with the cult hit Firefly, Nathan Fillion took his fandom to a completely new level with Castle. Playing a mystery novelist who teams up with a female New York City homicide detective to solve crimes (and fall for each other), Fillion spent eight seasons on the show. But despite its popularity, the show has never been available on a streaming service … until now. All of the show’s episodes have been picked up by Hulu, giving old viewers a chance to relive those stories and giving new viewers a chance to discover what made the show so appealing. As for Fillion, who now stars on The Rookie, he says Castle has given him great satisfaction and some extraordinary memories, both on and off the set. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nathan Fillion)