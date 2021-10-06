Why Charlize Theron Decided She Couldn’t Turn Down ‘The Addams Family’

If she’s going to be perfectly honest, Charlize Theron didn’t really think of herself as a Morticia Addams type. She doesn’t bear much of a physical resemblance to Anjelica Huston, who played the character so well in the live-action Addams Family films of the 1990s, so she was a little taken aback when she was approached to voice the character in the new animated franchise. But the more she thought about it, she told us, the more appealing the idea became, and she explained to us why it’s a decision she doesn’t regret at all. (Click on the media bar below to hear Charlize Theron)

