When Critics Didn’t Love ‘Die Hard,’ Bruce Willis Still Tried ‘Harder’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

For many years, the bargain bins at Best Buy have been littered with movies that contained the number “2,” because there are hundreds — if not thousands — of sequels that really should never have been made. But every once in a while, you get a rare sequel that surpasses the first in both quality and reception. There’s The Godfather 2, Terminator 2, and Bruce Willis would argue that Die Hard 2: Die Harder fits the category as well. (Many fans would agree.) When Die Hard 2 was released Willis explained that, with the sequel, they weren’t trying to reinvent the wheel, but make a movie that would appeal to those moviegoers who enjoyed the first one. (Click on the media bar below to hear to hear Bruce Willis)

All of the Die Hard movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and on most digital platforms.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak