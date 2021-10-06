He May Not Watch On TV, But William Petersen’s Excited To See The New ‘CSI: Vegas’ Stories

For 16 years, there was at least one CSI on the CBS schedule, but we’ve now endured a five-year lull since the last remaining series, CSI: Cyber signed off. That lull is over now, as CSI: Vegas premieres tonight on the network. It’s a direct sequel to the original CSI, which means that a few of the characters — William Petersen’s Gus Grissom, Jorja Fox’s Sara Sidle, and Wallace Langham’s David Hodges — are returning for the new show, alongside several newcomers. Petersen, of course, left the original series in its ninth season, then returned for the series finale, which opened the door for his role on “CSI: Vegas.” He admitted to us that he really didn’t watch the show much after he left — but then again, he really wasn’t watching the show while he was on it, either. But he’s caught up over the last few years, and he’s excited to continue the show’s story with the new series. (Click on the media bar below to hear William Petersen)