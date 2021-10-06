Former ‘Desperate Housewives’ Stars Reuniting On Hallmark Channel Christmas Movie
Former “Desperate Housewives” co-stars James Denton and Teri Hatcher are reuniting in “A Kiss Before Christmas,” a new, original movie premiering during Hallmark Channel’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Denton also executive produces the movie. This is the first time the pair has worked together since the iconic series ended in 2012 and it is the first on-screen reunion of any cast members from the hit series.
Real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton) is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve Ethan is disappointed to learn he’s losing out on a promotion and laments that his “nice guy” way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan’s casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different – he isn’t married to Joyce (Hatcher), he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves – he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them… and he only has until Christmas Day.
“From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique,” Denton said. “I had no idea that we’d be lucky enough to get Teri. We’ve always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first ‘Desperate Housewives’ reunion. And since we’re on Hallmark, I don’t have to worry about getting shot at the end,” he quipped.
“Since that famous scene where he found me in the bushes, I knew James and I would be friends for life,” Hatcher said. “The chemistry and friendship we had on ‘Desperate Housewives’ is alive and well all these years later and the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It’s amazing to be back together. It’s just like old times. You won’t want to miss it.”
“A Kiss Before Christmas” is from Crown Media Productions, LLC. Stan Spry, Eric Woods, James Denton, Jonathan Eskenas and Kimberley Bradley are executive producers. Devan Towers serves as co-producer. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Mark Amato and Tracy Andreen.