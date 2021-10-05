Simu Liu Vs. Shang-Chi: Tale Of The Tape

One of the things that has made the Marvel Cinematic Universe so popular and effective is the way it has cast its various superheroes (and villains). Those responsible have done a fantastic job matching the traits of the characters with the traits of the actors, to the movies’ benefit. So when Simu Liu was cast as Shang-Chi in the latest MCU film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we wanted to know which traits he shared with his character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simu Liu)