Julian McMahon’s ‘FBI’ Character Got The Development He Wanted Most

While the show features an ensemble cast, Julian McMahon is the one in charge on FBI: Most Wanted. As the Fugitive Task Force’s team leader, McMahon’s got plenty of responsibilities and plenty of work to do. One of the things McMahon loves about the show, though, is that his character’s focus isn’t 100% on his work life. As important as the character’s career may be, McMahon told us he’s been impressed from the start with how the producers and writers have developed so many different areas of his life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Julian McMahon)

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS, and episodes start streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

