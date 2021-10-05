How Oscar Isaac & Jessica Chatain’s On-Screen ‘Marriage’ Got Hotter

As you probably deduced from the show’s title, Scenes from a Marriage features Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain as a married couple, with all of the ups and downs that come with it. The ups include some pretty intimate scenes between the two actors. Fortunately, they’d already had a working relationship before being cast on the show, having starred together in A Most Violent Year. Isaac explains that familiarity — and friendship — allowed them to do their homework when it came to figuring out the best way to play the couple’s romantic encounters. (Click on the media bar below to hear Oscar Isaac)

Scenes from a Marriage airs Sunday nights on HBO and is currently streaming on HBO Max.

