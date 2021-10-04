TBS Unveils ‘The Last O.G.’ Season 4 Trailer

TBS released the official trailer and key art for season four of “The Last O.G.” premiering on Tuesday, October 26 with back-to-back new episodes starting at 10 pm ET/PT. The remaining eight episodes will air on Tuesdays at 10:30pm ET/PT.
“The Last O.G.” has been a perennial Top 10 cable comedy since launch with the most recent season reaching 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms. Last season’s finale saw Tray (Tracy Morgan) fall victim to a violent attack, and season four will follow his personal reawakening – with a fresh perspective on his community, new goals, and a distinct set of challenges. It’s a new day and a new way for Tray, as he tries to adapt to a changing world so he can do some good for the Brooklyn he loves. The fourth season of “The Last O.G.” stars Morgan, Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Anna Maria Horsford and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Guest stars this season include Janet Hubert (“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Malik Yoba (“First Wives Club”), Wood Harris (“The Wire”) and Gary Dourdan (“CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”).