For An Old Franchise, Jamie Lee Curtis Says ‘Halloween Kills’ Has Some New Tricks

The Halloween franchise has been around for so long that Jamie Lee Curtis, who played a high-school student in the original film, is now in her 60s. Yet the saga endures, and the latest sequel, Halloween Kills, is a direct extension of the storyline from the original 1978 film and the most recent sequel in 2018. Curtis, who is once again starring in the new film, told us that you can expect plenty of thrills, chills, and yes, kills, but you can also expect some surprises, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jamie Lee Curtis)