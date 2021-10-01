As Bond, Naomie Harris Loves The Way Daniel Craig Does Love

After a long delay, James Bond is finally back in theaters with Daniel Craig’s 007 swan song, No Time to Die. (It was originally scheduled to be released in April 2020; in fact, Billie Eilish’s theme song was released ahead of the expected premiere and already won the movie’s first major award, a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.) With Craig back for the end of his 15-year, five-film stint as Bond, Naomie Harris has appeared with Craig in three of those films — Skyfall, Spectre, and now No Time to Die — and Harris says the thing that stands out most about Craig’s performance in the new movie is the emotional depth he brings to his scenes, especially Bond’s famous love scenes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Naomie Harris)