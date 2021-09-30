Kelli Giddish Reflects On 10 Years Of ‘SVU’

Kelli Giddish seems to have that most elusive of things in Hollywood: job security. She’s spent the last 10 years working on a show that doesn’t appear to be going away anytime soon: Law & Order: SVU. Of course, the funny thing is that she joined the show after it was already more than a decade into its run, after most of the original cast (except, of course, for Mariska Hargitay) had left. At this point, Giddish finds it almost impossible to believe she’s been lucky enough to have had such a great job for so long. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kelli Giddish)