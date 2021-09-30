Dude 101: How To Be Like Jeff Bridges’s Iconic ‘Lebowski’ Character

The Dude endures. Twenty-three years after the release of The Big Lebowski, the film and its lead character, played by Jeff Bridges, continue to attract new fans. Why? Because every new generation produces people whose grand aspirations are to be just like The Dude, along with others who find his antics to be endlessly entertaining. So, how does one go about attaining a state of Dudeness? Bridges explained to us what a normal day might be like for The Dude. (Click on the media bar to hear Jeff Bridges)