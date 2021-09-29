With ‘Law & Order’ Coming Back, Former Star Talks About Its Resilience

Now in its 23rd season, Law & Order: SVU thought it had a commanding lead in the network series longevity sweepstakes, since the closest active runner-up was NCIS, with 19 seasons. But the race is becoming tighter — the original Law & Order is being revived for a 21st season on NBC, 12 years after its original cancellation. While the producers have been in contact with some of the show’s actors about returning, one of the enduring legacies of Law & Order was the way it was able to deal with a revolving door of characters and cast members. The late Jerry Orbach, who was one of the show’s most enduring figures, once told us that he felt it was one of the show’s strengths that it was able to change its dynamics and create exciting new relationships whenever a new cast member joined the team. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jerry Orbach)