Dulé Hill Saw ‘Wonder Years’ As A Truly Wonderful Opportunity

It’s been 22 years since Dulé Hill showed up as a fresh-faced young White House assistant on The West Wing, and now he’s all grown up. Now, at age 46, Hill’s starring as the middle-aged father of a teenage girl and young son on the new version of The Wonder Years. Hill, who’s kept busy with starring roles on Psych, Ballers, and Suits since The West Wing ended, thought he’d be a perfect fit for The Wonder Years as soon as it was announced, and he’s both excited and honored that the producers and network felt the same way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dulé Hill)