Natalie Zea Falls For The Family Aspect Of ‘La Brea’

Once upon a time, Los Angeles-based shows like Laugh-In and Johnny Carson’s Tonight Show used to make jokes about the La Brea Tar Pits. Now, the same network — NBC — is bringing back the idea … but with a straight face. La Brea imagines a chunk of modern-day L.A. falling prey to the Tar Pits, as a massive sinkhole opens and drops a large group of Angelenos into an unknown subterranean, primeval land. Natalie Zea plays a mother trying to reunite her family, which was separated by the collapse, and she says the idea of family is a major force behind the show’s drama. (Click on the media bar below to hear Natalie Zea)