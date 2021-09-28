‘Law & Order’ Mothership Is Returning To NBC
NBC is bringing back one of its most treasured and honored dramas with the 21st season of “Law & Order.” The series, which will continue the classic bifurcated format that was created for its original run, will once again examine “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”
“There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true,” said creator and executive producer Dick Wolf. “This is mine.”
“‘Law & Order’ is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”
“The return of the flagship ‘Law & Order’ series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.
The series was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards and won in 1997 for Outstanding Drama Series.
A premiere date and cast will be announced at a later date.
“Law & Order” will be executive produced by Dick Wolf, Rick Eid (writer/showrunner), Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski.
The series will be produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainmen