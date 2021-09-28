Dinosaurs Were All In A Day’s Work For ‘Jurassic Park’s’ Sam Neill

There are going to be a lot of familiar faces in the next Jurassic franchise film, Jurassic World: Dominion. Along with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard — who have anchored the Jurassic World part of the series — and franchise veteran Jeff Goldblum, Dominion will also feature the return of both Sam Neill and Laura Dern, in their first appearances since Jurassic Park III 20 years ago. At this point, working with the CGI dinosaurs is old hat to all of the actors, but what about when the series first started? At the time Jurassic Park was released, Neill told us that it wasn’t as strange of an experience as you might imagine. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Neill)