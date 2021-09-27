‘Shawshank Redemption’ Made Tim Robbins A Huge Morgan Freeman Fan

In 1995, The Shawshank Redemption was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Morgan Freeman. Though he lost to Tom Hanks that year, the role is regarded as one of Freeman’s best performances. Someone who would agree wholeheartedly with that assessment would be his Shawshank co-star, Tim Robbins. Robbins told us he walked away from the shoot with an incredible admiration for Freeman’s work, and he explained why. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tim Robbins)

The Shawshank Redemption is currently streaming on HBO Max and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.

