For Tom Hanks, ‘Apollo 13’ Was Next Best Thing To Being In Space

Based on the gripping true story of heroism in outer space, Apollo 13 was both a commercial and critical success. At the box office, it was 1995’s second-biggest movie, beaten only by Batman Forever. At the Oscars, it had nine nominations, second only to eventual Best Picture winner Braveheart. The producers went to great pains to make sure the film looked at real as possible, including shoots at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and Kennedy Space Center. Tom Hanks, who starred as astronaut Jim Lovell in the movie, says that authenticity was key to Apollo 13’s success. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)