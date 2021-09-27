Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Gives His Two Cents On Making TV Shows

Curtis Jackson first rose to fame, of course, on the music charts under his rap name, 50 Cent. But once he’d conquered the charts, he quickly turned his attention to other media. After making his acting debut in 2005’s Get Rich or Die Tryin’, he set his sights on becoming a producer. Along with a handful of movies, he’s produced several TV shows, including Power and For Life. His latest credit comes from the new series BMF, a series about a Detroit crime family.. Having told stories through both music and through visual media, he talked to us about the difference in the way he approaches each. (Click on the media bar below to hear Curtis Jackson)