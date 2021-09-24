‘Venom’ Sequel Gave Woody Harrelson The Chance To Act With ‘The New Brando’

After 2018’s Venom was one of the year’s biggest box office hits, fans have been waiting for the sequel. After all, they saw Woody Harrelson introduced in the end credits as Cletus Kasady — aka Carnage — and there’s been anticipation for Venom: Let There Be Carnage ever since. Once again, Tom Hardy plays Eddie Brock and Venom, and Harrelson had a great time facing off against him in the new movie. He told us he’s been a big fan of Hardy’s from the very start of his career, so getting to work with him was a real pleasure. (Click on the media bar below to hear Woody Harrelson)