How Dan Fogelman Went From 'This Is Us' To Steve Martin's Killer New Series

Considering producer Dan Fogelman’s star has risen exponentially over the past five years because on This Is Us, you might have expected his next venture to be something in a similar vein. You would have been wrong. Fogelman’s new project is the Steve Martincreated mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building. How did Fogelman get involved with such a wildly different project? Fogelman, along with Martin and co-star Martin Short, talked about how they started working together on it. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dan Fogelman & Steve Martin & Martin Short)

 Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming on Hulu.

