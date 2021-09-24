Ben Platt Can’t Wait For ‘Evan Hansen’ Fans To See What’s New In The Movie

By Hollywood Outbreak

Ben Platt as Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky.

Performing Dear Evan Hansen live on stage for several years, Ben Platt has been able to speak directly to fans from the audience on many occasions, not to mention the ones who’ve reached out to him through other avenues, like social media. Knowing how fans of the play feel about the story and the character, Platt says he’s anxious to find out how an even larger audience responds to the film version, and he’s curious to see how the play’s fans react to the adaptation. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ben Platt)

Dear Evan Hansen is now playing in theaters.

