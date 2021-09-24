As ‘Celebrity Wheel’ Returns, Pat & Vanna Share Their Favorite Season One Star

By Hollywood Outbreak

Considering that Wheel of Fortune has been one of the most popular syndicated shows ever since its 1983 syndication premiere (which came after it had already been a daytime hit for eight years), it’s a little shocking that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune wasn’t introduced in prime time until last year! Pat Sajak and Vanna White have returned for another season of the star-studded network version, which promises to deliver plenty of entertaining and surprising moments. White and Sajak said they had a great time playing the game with celebrities last season, and they talked about one who was particularly memorable for them. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pat Sajak & Vanna White)

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.

