‘Picard’ Reunion Got Emotional For Patrick Stewart & Jonathan Frakes

When Patrick Stewart reprised his role as a starship captain on Star Trek: Picard, one of the highlights of the show’s first season was an emotional reunion with his former first officer, Jonathan Frakes’s William Riker. Although Riker isn’t scheduled to appear in Picard’s second season, Frakes has returned as one of the show’s directors. Speaking at a Star Trek Day panel, Frakes and Stewart talked about what it was like to reunite with each other on Picard. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Stewart & Jonathan Frakes)