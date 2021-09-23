‘Claws’ Final Season Premiering December 26 On TNT

The highly-anticipated fourth and final season of TNT’s unapologetically bold series “Claws” will premiere on Sunday, December 26 at 9:00pm ET/PT, it was announced today at the Television Critics Association (TCA) Summer Press Tour. The third season of “Claws” ranked as a top 10 cable drama in 2019.
Additionally, an early sneak of the final season’s first episode will air on December 17th during TBS’ weekly talk show series, “Friday Night Vibes,” hosted by Tiffany Haddish with co-host Deon Cole. As longtime fans of “Claws,” Haddish and Cole will catch up with the cast as they take a trip down memory lane sharing their favorite moments from the first three seasons of “Claws.”
“Claws” is a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon. The series follows Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect. It’s the story of hardworking women trying to get by in this economy, set against the surreal, bright, gritty landscape of Florida and the luscious, absurd, extreme excesses of the crime world. In addition to Nash-Betts, “Claws” stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris.