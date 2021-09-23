Christopher Meloni: ‘SVU’ Reunion With Mariska Hargitay Brought Back A ‘Dynamic’ Duo

For the first 12 years of Law & Order: SVU’s record-setting run, nothing made fans of the show happier than seeing detectives Stabler and Benson working together. The professional and personal chemistry between the two characters — and actors Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay, who played them — was palpable. When Meloni left the show, he was missed by Hargitay, Benson, and viewers alike, so when he returned last year in a recurring role (coinciding with the premiere of his own show, Law & Order: Organized Crime), everyone was overjoyed. And even though a decade had passed, reigniting those sparks between the characters seemed to be as easy as getting back on a bicycle. How did Meloni feel about coming back into the “Law & Order” universe and working with Hargitay again? He told us he loved the excitement of approaching these old characters in a whole new light. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christopher Meloni)