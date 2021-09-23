At 91, Clint Eastwood Plans On Working Until The Final Cut

The late singer Warren Zevon famously sang, “I’ll sleep when I’m dead,” and those are words that Clint Eastwood seems to have taken to heart. At age 91, Eastwood has already beaten the odds. According to a 2011 report on aging, 83% of people between the ages of 90-94 have a disability, yet Eastwood is seemingly as vital as ever, continuing to direct — and, as in the case of his latest, Cry Macho, act in — major motion pictures. Eastwood shows no signs of slowing down and, in fact, told us he has absolutely no plans to retire from the career he’s had for the past 67 years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clint Eastwood)