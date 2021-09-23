Acting Opposite An Idol Made ‘Shang-Chi’ Star Fala Chen’s Dream Come True

Having made a name for herself in Chinese television and cinema, Fala Chen has finally crossed over to America. She made her stateside debut alongside Nicole Kidman in the HBO miniseries The Undoing last year, and now, she’s starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the Marvel film, she finally got to work with one of Asia’s best-known actors, Tony Leung, for the first time. (Though he’s not well-known in America, Leung has achieved international acclaim, including winning the Best Actor award at the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival.) It took Hollywood to bring Chen and Leung together, but once it happened, Chen told us it was everything she’d dreamed it would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Fala Chen)