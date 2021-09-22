Want Spoilers For ‘Chicago Fire’s’ Season Premiere? Jesse Spenser’s Got ‘Em!

Chicago Fire’s ninth season ended — as so many current TV dramas have a tendency to do — with a cliffhanger finish, as the show’s first responders came to the rescue of a capsizing boat on Lake Michigan. While we won’t print any spoilers here, be forewarned that, in setting up tonight’s Season 10 premiere, series star Jesse Spencer does deliver some mild spoilers. If you don’t mind finding out the fate of at least one Chicago Fire character now, check out what Spencer has to say about the episode. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Spencer)