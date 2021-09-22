HBO Max Documentary ’15 Minutes Of Fame’ Premiering October 7

HBO Max has released the trailer and key art for the Max Original documentary, 15 MINUTES OF SHAME, which premieres OCTOBER 7. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is a timely, eye-opening roller-coaster ride through the world of public shaming. This original documentary film, which premieres October 7 on HBO Max, examines social behavior by embedding with individuals from across the U.S. who have been publicly shamed or cyber-harassed – while exploring the bullies, the bystanders, the media, psychologists, politicians and experts in between. 15 MINUTES OF SHAME is about one of the most pressing and unaddressed issues of modern life, brought to you by the people who know it best.
The documentary is executive produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, who also directed. Steve Ascher, Kristy Sabat and Jessica Conway serve as executive producers for Six West Media(TM)️. Allyson Luchak (“The Staircase”) serves as a producer.