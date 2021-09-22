Gerard Butler’s Always On The Lookout For Exciting Roles

Gerard Butler’s latest film is the thriller Copshop, in which he plays a hitman in pursuit of a con artist. The film’s gotten good reviews, especially for the performances by Butler and co-stars Frank Grillo and Alexis Louder. Set primarily in the claustrophobic confines of a small-town police station, it’s the kind of movie that gives its actors a chance to shine, which may have been one of the things that attracted the stars to the film. For his part, Butler told us that whenever he’s considering a role in a new movie, he’s got a fairly simple rule: The most exciting opportunity wins. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gerard Butler)