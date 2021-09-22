Fred Savage’s Sense Of ‘Wonder’ Is Renewed … Behind The Camera

Things have come full-circle for Fred Savage. At the age of 12, he achieved stardom as the Emmy-nominated star of The Wonder Years, playing young Kevin Arnold as he grew up in the late 1960s. Savage’s success on the show prepared him for a career not only as an actor, but also as a producer and director. With nearly 200 directorial credits over the past couple of decades, Savage was a natural choice to be both an executive producer on a new remake of The Wonder Years and the director of the show’s pilot episode. While the new show is set in the same late-’60s time period, it features a whole new set of characters, and Savage says that gives the series a sense of both familiarity and newness at the same time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Fred Savage.)